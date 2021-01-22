FALLING FOR FIGARO Movie (2021) - Danielle Macdonald, Hugh Skinner, Joanna Lumley

FALLING FOR FIGARO Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: FALLING FOR FIGARO is a romantic comedy set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, starring Danielle Macdonald, Hugh Skinner, and Joanna Lumley.

Millie (Macdonald) is a brilliant young fund manager, who leaves her unfulfilling job and long-term boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer... in the Scottish Highlands!

She begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned but fearsome singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley).

It is there she meets Max (Skinner), another of Meghan's students who is also training for the upcoming "Singer of Renown" contest.

What begins as a brutal competition between Millie and Max slowly turns into something more... directed by Ben Lewin starring Danielle Macdonald, Joanna Lumley, Hugh Skinner, Shazad Latif, Gary Lewis, Rebecca Benson release date 2021