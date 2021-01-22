Billie Eilish & Rosalía Drop New Collab 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' & More Top News | Billboard News
Billie Eilish & Rosalía Drop New Collab 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' & More Top News | Billboard News

After hinting that a collaboration was in the works back in Spring 2019, Billie Eilish and Rosalia finally dropped their highly anticipated track “Lo Vas A Olvidar" on Thursday (Jan.

21), in which Eilish completely stuns by singing in Spanish.