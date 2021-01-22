A local company is introducing a new app to let kids do school work even if they don't have a reliable internet connection.

Developed a new app that allows students to do interactive computer work at home even when they don't have an internet connection.

Thinking media, has developed the learning blade computerized curriculum for middle school students to learn about the opportunities in stem fields.

It introduced the new learning blade backpack app this month to download its lessons and responses on chromebook tablet computers.

Ceo sheila boyington says that the app came as a result of kids struggling to learn in the pandemic.

"when the pandemic started we quickly realized that the digital vibe was going to become more divided.

Kids that had internet access at home were going to still be able to do their school work.

Kids that didn't were largely going to fall behind because that was the way that they were going to connect with their academics.

And so back in april we actually sat down and said what could we do to help this situation."

Learning blade's curriculum is provided statewide in various states including tennessee, alabama, and arkansas.

Boyington says they are hoping to expand