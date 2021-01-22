School Board on reopening

Dorothy Sheriman is live at the Hamilton Co.
School Board where some members are demanding a return to classes.
Screen.
Some hamilton county school board members want a plan to reopen schools.
News 12's dorothy sherman is live at that meeting where it's going on.
Dorothy?
A re-entry plan for students to return to school is in discussion right now in this meeting.
Three school board members are pushing for a vote for a plan to bring kids back to school.
This has been an ongoing discussion.
And board members have been talking with a task force on this.
One question was asked tonight about the schools phase tracker and if that's necessary.
They said they would feel comfortable relaxing that.
They also stressed how tough this decision is on a plan.
And they say what could happen in the next few months regarding covid is really up in the air.
The meeting started at 5:30 and is still for on.
Live in hamilton county, dorothy
The district is asking parents to complete an online survey and may discuss the results at this week's school board meeting.
