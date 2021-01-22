Alabama To Work With Biden Administration

The state of Alabama said it's already working with the Biden administration to get more vaccines because it simply doesn't have enough doses to give out.

We begin tonight with major talking points from governor kay iveys coronavirus update today.

The governor extended the states mask mandate until march 5-th.

It was set to expire on friday.

There aren't any other significant changes to the current health order.

The state said it's already working with the biden administration to get more vaccines.

Today - the governor and health department said the state simply doesn't have enough doses to give out.

Waay31's breken terry sifted through the information to find out if the incoming biden administration will change that -- breken?

The answer just isn't known right now.

State health officer scott harris said they've had communication with bidens transition team and there could be changes to see who gets the vaccine next.

But nothing official yet.

Harris said the issue is the state doesn't have enough vaccine.

In the press confrence today harris and governor ivey announced a partnership with walmart pharmacy to start administering the vaccine but it's not clear when that will happen.

And right now the state is only getting a certain amount of vaccine based off of it's population.

If it's ultimately determined that a group of alabamians 65 and older should be in the next eligibility group that's about 500,000 people in alabama so half a million more people are going to hear the message it's time to get your vaccine and they are deserving and we will get it to them as quickly as possible but yet the amount were getting in the state each week will not change.

Right now the state has bout 500 places both public and private that are signed up to give the vaccine out but only half of those places have the vaccine.

Officials said most hospitals in the state have already ran out of vaccine and are asking for more but it's unclear when they will get it.

