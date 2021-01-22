Police Say There Have Been More Than 100 Carjackings In Chicago Since Jan. 1

Police Supt.
David Brown said Thursday there had been 144 vehicular hijackings in Chicago since the beginning of January.
CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.
Police Supt.
David Brown said Thursday there had been 144 vehicular hijackings in Chicago since the beginning of January.
CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.
Meanwhile, Chicago Police held a webinar with some advice on what to do if you're carjacked, and volunteers who are hoping to quell..
Police on Thursday continued to investigate and search for a crew of carjackers who are wanted in an elaborate crime spree that hit..