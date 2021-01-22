Study Finds Common Back Pain Treatment Doesn't Offer Relief

A commonly prescribed treatment for people suffering from chronic back pain may not be providing any relief.

A new review suggests that antidepressants when prescribed for chronic pain, provide little to no back pain relief.

The review did find that the medications could however offer a modest benefit for osteoarthritis and sciatica.

Their review looked at data from 33 clinical trials studying the use of antidepressants for chronic pain.

Antidepressants are frequently prescribed by doctors to help chronic pain sufferers with their mental distress.