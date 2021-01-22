Governor vaccine PSA 1.21.21

Andy Beshear joined other governors in a PSA encouraging people to get the coronavirus vaccine

Percent.

Ots image:left vaccination psa coronavirus tests.jpg governor andy beshear has joined governors from other states in a video message... encouraging everyone to get the covid-19 vaccine when it's available to them.

L3: abc 36 news white beshear joins other governors in covid vaccine video encouraing everyone to get c ... the video includes governors and lieutenant governors from illinois, indiana, michigan, minnesota, ohio and wisconsin.... urging people to make a plan for themselves and their families on how they can get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The governors say each state is working around the clock to distribute the covid-19 vaccine quickly.

They also say... until everyone is vaccinated... it's important to continue mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

Ots