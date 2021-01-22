Biden covid 1.21.21

Comment.

Today marks one year since the first covid-19 case was found in the u-s... and... on the same day president joe biden was sworn into office.... the nation saw its second deadliest day since the pandemic began.

In his first full day in office... president biden is showing getting the pandemic under control is his top priority.

Fs vo bullets:no combatting the covid-19 pandemic president biden's first steps - invoke defense producti ... the president has started signing multiple executive orders and presidential policy directives.... all aimed at improving the national covid- 19 response that includes invoking the defense production act to fill the shortfall of supplies for vaccines, tests and personal protective equipment.

He has already signed an executive order mandating masks on federal properties and plans to have a mask requirement for airports and certain modes of transportation and his team is aiming for 100 million shots in the first 100 days in office by increasing distribution and opening u community vaccination centers.

dr. anthony fauci chief medical adviser to president biden "he says he's going to do everything that he needs to do to make sure we have a successful rollout of the vaccines, get it into people's arms and get as many people vaccinated we possibly can."

the president also extended the federal ban on evictions through march 20-21.

.the president also extended the federal ban on evictions through march 20-21.

The moratorium on evictions was set to expire at the end