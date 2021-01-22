Paradise Unified moves forward with staff layoffs, new construction Part 1

Paradise Unified School District Superintendent Tom Taylor says there were about 18 layoffs approved at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Trains.

More than a dozen paradise unified school teachers will soon be out of a job.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us what led the board to go ahead with the layoffs in the wake of the camp fire.

### kristian ll intro: paradise unified school district superintendent tom taylor says there were about 18 layoffs approved at tuesday's school board meeting.

Tom taylor/paradise unified superintendent so we have teachers who may have science credential, history credential, and it depends on how many students sign up for a program, especially when it comes to an elective the board laid off four teachers it hired during the pandemic and knew the job would be temporaryÃ4*other* were planning to retire or resign.

I asked superintendent tom taylor what factors determine who will be laid off.

Tom taylor/paradise unified superintendent: a big factor is seniority and you have to look at what programs are being offered, for example at the high school, its more based on the seniority in the program or class that you teach&..

So it's really driven by student need.

Taylor tells action news now they knew they were going to have to cut staff by half after the camp fire forced so many to leave paradise.

But they decided to do it gradually.

Kristian:and taylor says the number of layoffs is based on student enrollment this could mean fewer layoffs in the future.

Reporting in paradise kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

Taylor says there are staff members who are expected to retire next year which will also reduce the number of