Tennessee names new Athletic Director

University of tenensee president randy boyd says "the greatest decade in the history of ut athletics begins now."

Rocky top has lived up to it's rocky nick name this week, but the building blocks are starting to form for this new era in vol sports.

Tennesee hires danny white as their new athletic director.

White comes to knoxville from ucf.

"danny white is an innovative leader in college athletics with a strong track record in recruiting and developing leaders.

He brings the combination of winning attitude, competitive drive, and dedication to integrity and academics that we are looking for," chancellor plowman said.

Commenting on his appointment, white said, "i am thrilled to be headed to knoxville and to a university with a great competitive tradition and a spirited and devoted fan base.

Volunteer fans have an expectation to win, and my first task will be taking on the search for a new head football coach.

Saying white comes from an athletic family may be an understatement.

His dad, is the vice president and a-d at duke.

He brother, michael, coaches florida's basketball team.

Another brother, brian, is fau's ad, and his sister is the assistant athletics direcotr at smu.

In 2020, stadium rated him as number four on the nationwide list of college athletic directors.

We'll meet dr. danny white tomorrow when chancellor donde plowman hosts his introductory presser at noon friday.