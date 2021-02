Adoptive parents of missing California City boys were asked to take a lie detector test

FOR RESIDENTS HERE IN CALIFORNIACITY.

WHAT HAPPENED?

WHERE DIDTHEY GO?

DID SOMEONE DOSOMETHING TOHARM 3 YEAR-OLD ORSON AND 4-YEAR-OLD ORSON WEST... LETSSTART FROM DAY 1....PKG:CAL CITY BOYS MISSING FOR ONEMONTHSOT: "THESE ARE TWO LITTLE BOYS,THEY ARE ABOUT THREE FEET TALLAND IF THEY ARE OUT THERE, THEYARE SCARED.

ANY SENSE OFNORMALCY IN THE SMALL COMMUNITYOFCALIFORNIA CITY WAS PUT ON HOLDIN A BIG WAY BACK ON DECEMBER21STSOT: "IT DOESN'T MAKE SENSE TOANYBODY."WHAT DOESN'T MAKE SENSE TOLOCALS LIKE JAMIE WHITE ISTHAT 3-YEAR-OLD ORSON AND 4-YEAR-OLD ORRIN WESTREPORTEDLY DISAPPEARED FROMTHEIR BACKYARD THATDAY ACCORDING TO THEIR ADOPTIVEPARENTSTREZELL WEST: ADOPTIVE FATHERSOT:: "I CAME IN THE HOUSE, ISAW THEM THERE, I WENT IN THEHOUSE.

I COME BACK OUT I DIDN'TSEE THEM THERE."(SHOWING CALENDAR) ONE MONTHLATER -- THERE'S A 100,000DOLLAR REWARD... AND MORE THAN20 TIPS TO THE CALIFORNIA CITYPOLICE DEPARTMENT PER DAY..ACCORDING TO CALIFORNIA CITYPOLICE CHIEF JON WALKER -- THREEOF THE DEPARTMENTS 13 OFFICERSWORK THE CASE DAILYWITH ASSISTANCE FROM OTHERAGENCIES.

CHIEF WALKER:SOT: "THE MORAL IN THE COMMUNITY... I CAN FEEL ITEVERYDAY..

IT'S BECOMING MOREAND MORE FRUSTRATED IBELIEVE BECAUSE THEY WANT TOFIND THE KIDS AND I GET THAT.BUT,THE MORAL AMONGST MY DEPARTMENTIS PRETTY MUCH THESAME.

WE WANT ANSWERS."(WILL MAKE A LIST)IN SEARCH FOR THOSE ANSWERS --AUTHORITIES DUG UP THEFAMILY'S BACKYARD...THEY' VEUSED SEARCH DOGS ACADAVER DOGS...AND HAVE SEARCHEDTHE HOMES OF MORETHAN A DOZEN CONVICTED SEXOFFENDERS WITHIN A FEW MILES OFTHE HOME... THEY ALSO USED ASEARCH WARRANTTO TAKE THE ADOPTIVE PARENTSCELL PHONES ANDOTHER ITEMS FROM THEIR HOUSEINVESTIGATORS HAVE QUESTIONEDTHE PAIR IN THIS ROOM AT CCPDSEVERAL TIMES...NO SUSPECTS NAMED..

NO PERSONSOF INTEREST... NOONE DETAINED... BUT NO ONE ISRULED OUT...BAYAN: "THERE IS A FOCUS IN ONEPART OF THE INVESTIGATION ONTHE PARENTS, CORRECTWALKER: "OF COURSE!"THAT'S WHY WALKER CONFIRMEDEXCLUSIVELYWITH 23ABC NEWS ..

A NEWDEVELOPMENT IN THE CASE BAYAN:"DID YOU GUYS ASK THE PARENTS TOTAKE A LIE DETECTOTEST?WALKER: "I'M NOT GOING TODISCLOSE THAT."BAYAN: NOT ASKING IF THEY DENIEDIT, JUST ASKING IF.... WALKER:(WITH VIGOR INTERRUPTS) "YES WEDID"..

YES WE DID..

YES WEDID...BUT WALKER WAS UNABLE TO CONFIRMWHETHER THE ADOPTIVE PARENTS --TREZELL AND JACQUELINE WEST-- TOOK OR DENIED THE POLYGRAPH.WALKER CONFIRMED THAT THEPARENTS ARE CURRENTLYSTAYING IN BAKERSFIELD... WHILETHERE OTHER CHILDRENREMAIN IN PROTECTIVE CUSTODY.MEANWHILE-- THOSE IN CAL CITYCONTINUE SEARCHING FORTHE BOYS THEMSELVES..."WERE TIRED, WERE PHYSICALLY ANDEMOTIONALLY EXHAUSTED..WE'RE SCARED THEY ARE NOT GOINGTO BE ALIVE."WITH 6 UNSOLVED HOMICIDES ANDTWO UNSOLVED MISSING PERSONSCURRENTLY CASES IN CAL CITY --WALKER REMAINSOPTIMISTIC INVESTIGATORS WILLFIND THE ANSWERS TO THEQUESTION'S ON EVERYONE'S MIND"WE HAVEN'T GIVEN UP, WE'RESTILL TRYING, WE'RE STILLWORKING AT THIS THING ACTIVELY."TAG: COMMUNITY MEMBERS HERE SAYTHEY AREN'T GOING TO GIVE UP-- THERE GOING TO KEEP SEARCHING-- AND LAW ENFORCEMENT ASYOU HEARD ARE GOING TO DOEVERYTHING THEY CAN TO MAKESURE THIS CASE DOESN'T GOUNSOLVED.FOR ANYONE WITH ANY INFORMATIONABOUT THIS CASE -- CALL CAL CITYPD AT 760-373-8606HERE'S 23ABC'S METEOROLOGISTBRANDON MICHAELS WITHYOUR STORM SHIELD FORECAST.A COLD FRONT BRINGS US OUR FIRSTRAIN OF 2021ITEMS.[0].IMAGE.ALTPHOTO BY: 23ABC WEATHER7 DAY.PNGMTN 7 DAY.PNG3:58 PM, JAN 21,2021BY: BRANDON MICHAELS, 23ABCBAKERSFIELD, CALIF.

