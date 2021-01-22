5:30pm Coal Pardon 01.21.2021

Gm pardoned pardons.jpg the general manager for a kentucky coal mine was among the flurry of last- minute pardons by former president donald trump.

thomas kenton "ken" ford of river view coal in morganfield.... was sentenced to three years of probation in 2003 in illinois....and fined $2,000 for giving a false statement to federal agencies and violating mandatory federal health or safety standards for coal mines.

River view coal is a subsidiary of alliance coal, the largest underground coal mining company in the united states.

