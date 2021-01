At Wednesday's Inauguration more than 315 Kentucky National Guard Soldiers and Airmen

more than 315 kentucky national guard soldiers and airmen.

L3: abc 36 news white ky national guard help with inauguation security the guard members were there to help federal agencies keep the u-s capital safe during the inauguration.

At least 25,000 national guardsmen from around the country were brought in to washington after it went on heightened alert following the attack on the u-s capitol on january 6.

