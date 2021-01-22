5:30pm Hankison Venue Change 01.21.2021

One of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is asking for a change of venue for his trial.

Former louisville metro police detective brett hankinson is facing criminal charges for the march 13 shooting at taylor's apartment.

He is not charged for taylor's death... but rather for firing his gun outside her apartment building.... sending one of the bullets into an apartment with three people inside.

Hankinson's attorney says they will seek to move his trial to another county because of all of the publicity the case has received.