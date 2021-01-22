The Other Guys Movie (2010) - Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Derek Jeter

The Other Guys Movie (2010) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Unlike their heroic counterparts on the force, desk-bound NYPD detectives Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) garner no headlines as they work day to day.

Gamble relishes his job as a paper pusher, but Hoitz is itching to get back on the street and make a name for himself.

When a seemingly minor case turns out to be a big deal, the two cops get the opportunity to finally prove to their comrades that they have the right stuff.

Starring: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Derek Jeter Directed By: Adam McKay