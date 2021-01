It Started with Eve Movie (1941) - Deanna Durbin, Charles Laughton, Robert Cummings

It Started with Eve Movie (1941) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In order to please his dying father, a man convinces a hat-check girl to impersonate his fiancée, but complications arise when the father's health suddenly improves.

Director: Henry Koster Writers: Norman Krasna, Leo Townsend, Hanns Kräly Stars: Deanna Durbin, Charles Laughton, Robert Cummings