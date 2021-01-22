Coronavirus pandemic impacts Point-in-Time count

Tonight.

### covid-19 is hurting the homeless count efforts in our area.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live downtown redding,.

What does this mean for the county, ana?

It means shasta county won't get a truly accurate count of the number of homeless people on the streets.

Trt :09 robert manning lives in shasta lake everywhere you look there's people with signs, will work food.

You see people sleeping by the side of the road up by the bridge by park marina ((butt to)) take sot* trt :08 kristen schreder redding city councilmember, works with the point-in-time committee the federal government has mandated this count and it's so that the government can have a measurement year after year across the country but the pandemic is forcing the county to adaptÃonly counting homeless staying in shelters.*take sot* trt :07 kristen schreder redding city councilmember, works with the point-in-time committee they have allowed us to not do an unsheltered count this year.

Every 2 years we are required to do an unsheltered count.*ana stand up* trt ana torrea atorreanews volunteers would normally go out, locate, and survey people who are experiencing homelessness by downloading and using the "counting us" app on their phone.*take sot* trt :09 kristen schreder redding city councilmember, works with the point-in-time committee we want to have the best information that we can about who are vulnerable population is.

Where they are living, what their circumstances are, what their health needs are.

Some people tell action news now more needs to be done to help...*take sot* trt :06 robert manning lives in shasta lake there needs to be a bit more because you're just going to keep having more with the covid // and with all the homeless people, i think it's