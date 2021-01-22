Skip to main content
Friday, January 22, 2021

Cathedral TH North

Lady Patriots fall at home

Terre haute north girls added home game thursday against cathedral.... anslee michael drives and finds hay-lee gilbert for an easy two....north was up one late in the third... lady patriots playing some defense...zoe stewart says get that shot out of here... stewart led north with 19....she creates for other here....gilbert bucket thanks to another nice pass.... cathedral pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 57-49 at terre

