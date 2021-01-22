Indiana Tech topples Lincoln in nonconference tilt

Despite falling behind early, the Indiana Tech men's basketball team was able to rally to beat Lincoln 66-52 on Thursday night.

Back here in the summit city... indiana tech hosting lincoln for a nonconference tilt tonight...warriors got off to a slow start but found some life late in the first..

On the break... david froedge buries the triple... three of his seven..

We're all tied at 16...other end... tech forces the bad shot late in the shot clock... it results in this... froedge no on the layup... but josh kline..

There for the big follow..

And one more... game high 15 points..

Tech takes the lead... and they'd never give it back...rog stein... rattles home the short hook shot... 14 points... 13 boards for the freshman big man... tech up three....then... stein... the skip pass to max perez... perez steps in to the short jumper... he added 13 tonight...tech would take an 11 point lead to half... they go on to win this one by 14... 66-52 the final... make it four straight