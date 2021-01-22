Our Lady Academy soccer’s Aubrey Wawrek signs with Pearl River CC

And saturday.

- - one local high school soccer- standout... is taking her - talents to the next level.- this afternoon... our lady- academy's aubrey wawrek signed- her national letter of intent..- with pearl river- community college.- head coach henrik madsen will b- a familiar face, from her - gulf coast united select team..- as well as several of her - club teammates.

- the senior striker says staying- close to home was a - priority... and that she's- wanted to play collegiate - soccer... since she was already- on varsity, for the crescents..- as a seventh grader.- - "my coach has been a big influence in me - signing and i'm going to play - with all of my club friends and- i've always had a love and- passion for the game of soccer,- and i've always known i wanted- - - - to play at the next level, so - being able to do that just- really shows how much work i've- put - into it."

- - - the injury bug has been nagging- wawrek, this season... but she- really showed what she could do- as a junior... scoring 18 - goals... for the crescents.

-