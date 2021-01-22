Samford Beats UTC Women

Mocs down 11 at the break.

Comebacks are easy when you face no defense.

Easy bria dial bucket.

See-grun olafsdottir looking to join the mocs football team this spring with this pass down the field to dial.

Mocs got momentum.

Eboni williams just slaps the ball free.

She'll take it for two.

Mocs twice took a one point lead, but the offense disappeared in the final quarter, as they hit only one basket.

Two minutes left, and former rhea county star mallory hampton with a three to get the samford lead to eight.

Samford wins it 71-60.