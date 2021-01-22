11pm Lexington Daycare Shut Down 01.21.2021

The state is shutting a lexington daycare down after four employees were arrested yesterday for child abuse.

The eagle creek learning academy sent a letter home to parents...saying the inspector general has issued an emergency suspension of its license.

Full mug:daycare workers charged with abuse lexington samantha ayers maurisa sweat jazzmine webb terr ... we told you last night samantha ayers.... maurisa sweat, and jazzmine webb are accused of harming some of the one-year-olds they worked with several times...and center director...terri thompson...was charged for failing to report the alleged abuse.

In its letter to parents tonight the center's owners scott elliott and lori lawson wrote: "we have been open for 25 years and have provided excellent care for thousands of children... "....we will be working diligently to restore our license and submit plans of correction to enable us to resume the life-long endeavor."

They also noted they'll refund parents who have paid in advance.