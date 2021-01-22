Advancing Equity In Vaccines

Preparedness for furture threats we start tonight -- with that sixth goal -- that hones in on addressing equity amid this pandemic fight.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith read through that section of the president's plan.

He joins us live after talking with a local company that's been working throughout the pandemic -- and before -- to help foster trust between the medical and minority communities.

This equity goal section covers about six percent of the 200-page document.

Those who work in the area of improving medical equity say having something this specific is a game changer.

As president biden rolled out his plan to combat covid-19 on thursday -- what first jumped out for some -- like tiffany jordan-whitlow -- was the massive spotlight on "trust."

Tiffany jordan-whitlow, acclinate genetics i think that that is imperative in order for us to move forward and in order for us to establish trust not only with the government, but with subject matter experts.

Jordan-whitlow's company acclinate genetics has been working to build that trust locally in alabama among minority and rural communities through their "now included" platform.

She said an important part of biden's initiative is establishing the covid-19 health equity task force, which will establish practices aimed at medical equity now and beyond this pandemic.

Tiffany jordan-whitlow, acclinate genetics if they're thinking about that entire process here, now that we're fighting covid-19, they're also thinking about that process for other therapeutics and other drugs and that's exciting to know that biden is already thinking beyond covid-19, honestly.

The plan also calls for a mobilzation of at least 100- thousand people "to conduct culturally-responsive outreach and engagement."

Here in alabama -- jordan-whitlow says that involves a partnership with u-a-b center for aids research to engage in three largely rural counties in an effort to improve access to covid testing and knowledge about the vaccines.

That includes franklin county in north alabama.

Tiffany jordan-whitlow, acclinate genetics we think about it as a way to add to the opportunities that the local county health departments have been offering to individuals who still maybe not qualify for the vaccine, but still want to know where they stand.

She says that process will be getting underway on the ground in the very near future.

