Mental Health's impact on the Coronavirus Vaccine

But there's another reason why mental health concerns are rising.

A new study finds --- certain mental illnesses like depression or anxiety --- can actually weaken your immune system.

Now doctors are on edge --- as health leaders continue to doll out vaccines -- across the tri- state.

as concerns begin to emerge.

Vaccines are focused on the immune system -- but because depression -- anxiety and loneliness can weaken it -- this new study shows those factors -- can also reduce the effectiveness of the covid-19 vaccine though testing shows covid-19 vaccines are highly effective at fighting off the virus -- that may not be true for everyone -- janie: "one of the things that happens whenever people have any sort of mental health concern is that it does deplete some of the chemicals in our brain which can also then lead to compromising our immune system."

A new study finds factors like depression -- stress and loneliness can weaken the body ability to develop an immune response to vaccines -- and may even reduce the effectiveness of the covid-19 vaccine -- janie chappell with deaconess health in evansville -- explains why -- "part of that vaccine is about boosting your immune system to work and build our own antibodies so if you're already at a deficit with your immune system that could be why it could take longer."

Those with anxiety and depression can suffer from the mental illnesses for a long time -- lengthening the amount of time it takes to develop immunity -- as well as shorten how long that immunity lasts -- but chappell says don't worry -- there are ways to boost it -- "exercise, good sleep, getting good sleep, eating well is a huge one.

I think in terms of... nutrition impacts our mental health in a lot of different ways that people just don't think about either in terms of chemicals in our brain and how they're influenced by our nutrition."

And researchers on the study suggest -- if you plan on getting the vaccine -- exercise and getting a good night's sleep 24 hours before to maximize your immune system's initial response --