11pm Unemployment Claims 01.21.2021

In his briefing today, the governor said the state can now identify total claims for identity issues and fraud flags when it comes to processing unemployment.

unemployment claims slowly getting processed kentucky he says there are maybe 30 thousand real people who may be entitled to benefits the state hasn't been able to process yet.

Beshear says phone appointments are filling up and people are getting help, but the state is still working on getting to everyone...and applications under investigation will be worked out.

andy beshear"this is one of the reasons that in my budget i asked for the legislature to fix some of the harm they inflicted in the past which was removing 90 plsu individuals that right now would be processing claims " beshear added old technology is still a factor how fast claims can be processed.