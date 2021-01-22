Comets set date for 2020-21 season home opener

Nearly one year after the last home game at the Adirondack Bank Center, the Utica Comets will finally return to take on the Syracuse Crunch on Feb.
17.
Bank center for a regular season contest.
Circle those calendars for february 17th.
That will be the home opener for the 2020-21 season with who else - but the syracuse crunch as the opponent.
The comets are expecting to play 32- games this year largely against the close divisional opponents.
There will be no fans in attendance for games at the start.
The a-h-l season is scheduled to begin on february fifth - meaning utica will open up on the road for the first few games...including february sixth - when they will face the crunch in syracuse for (their( home opener.
The comets open up a brief training camp next tuesday - and play syracuse at home for an exhibition game on saturday january 30th.
The a-h-l will releasing the full regular season schedule tomorrow at noon.
As we await the comets season to begin
