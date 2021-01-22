Blast at a quarry in Karnataka's Shivamogga, 8 people dead and area sealed off | Oneindia News

Eight people were killed in an explosion at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

The possibility of subsequent explosions at the quarry near village Abbalagere has not been ruled out by the police since some dynamite sticks are still live.

Bomb disposal squads have been called in and the entire area has been sealed off.The people who died in the explosion were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining in a truck when the incident happened.

The truck was completely destroyed.

#Shivamogga #MineBlast #Karnataka