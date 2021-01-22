2021 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E Driving Video

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline begins arriving at Honda dealerships on Feb.

2, with bold new styling underscoring its rugged and versatile pickup truck capabilities.

Ridgeline’s standard V6 power, fully independent suspension and standard torque-vectoring i-VTM4® all-wheel drive give it the capability to tackle challenging trails and treacherous roads with class-leading ride and handling.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) start at $36,490.

Ridgeline continues to bring unmatched versatility, including the segment’s largest interior for passengers and gear, a brilliantly versatile bed featuring the class-exclusive In-Bed Trunk® lockable storage compartment, and best-in-class standard AWD model payload capacity.

For the 2021 model year, Ridgeline features all-new sheet metal from the front roof pillars forward, including a new hood with a pronounced power bulge, a new squared off nose and upright grille, and new front fenders.

Flanking the grille are new, brighter LED headlights bisected by the crossbar atop the grille, which is painted gloss black on Sport trims and Black Edition, and is chrome plated on RTL and RTL-E.