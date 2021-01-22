2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited Driving Video

Subaru of America, Inc.

Today announced the 2021 Crosstrek compact SUV.

A new Sport trim joins the lineup for 2021 with a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine offering a substantial performance boost over the 2.0-liter engine in the Base and Premium trims. The Limited trim also adds the 2.5-liter engine for 2021.

The 2021 Crosstrek will arrive into retailers late Summer.

All Crosstrek models are equipped as standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, an advantage over other compact SUVs that make all-wheel drive an extra-cost option.