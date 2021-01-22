Clash of the Titans: 2 Tigers fight in a deadly battle, caught on camera | Oneindia News

Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Services tweeted a short clip in which two tigers fought a deadly battle.

The video has gone viral.

A group of tourists witnessed a deadly fight between two tigers at a national park.

Shot in a forest reserve, two tigers walked around the park before getting into a deadly fight with each other.

Both growled and pounced.

After a few seconds, one of the big cats appeared to concede defeat and fell flat on the ground while the other tiger walked away.

