Clash of the Titans: 2 Tigers fight in a deadly battle, caught on camera | Oneindia News

Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Services tweeted a short clip in which two tigers fought a deadly battle.
The video has gone viral.
A group of tourists witnessed a deadly fight between two tigers at a national park.
Shot in a forest reserve, two tigers walked around the park before getting into a deadly fight with each other.
Both growled and pounced.
After a few seconds, one of the big cats appeared to concede defeat and fell flat on the ground while the other tiger walked away.
#TigersClash #TigersFight #ViralVideo