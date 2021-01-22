Parler loses bid to be restored on Amazon

A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Parler's demand that Amazon restore web hosting services for the social media platform, which Amazon had cut off following the Jan.
6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Gloria Tso reports.
A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Parler's demand that Amazon restore web hosting services for the social media platform, which Amazon had cut off following the Jan.
6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Gloria Tso reports.
Amazon kicked the social media app off its web-hosting service on Jan. 11
Amazon won't be forced to restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled Thursday against a plea to reinstate the..