'Trying to trace those who were accompanying vehicle': Shivamogga DC on dynamite blast

At least 8 died in a dynamite blast at railway crusher site in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, last night (on January 21).

The loud blast that occurred around 10:20 pm last night, resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga.

Speaking to ANI, District Collector (DC) of Shivamogga, KB Sivakumar said, "It was initially observed that there were explosives in a vehicle parked here.

It is being probed that why were they brought here.

Till now we have recovered 2 bodies.

It is being circulated in public that 10-15 died.

But it's not substantiated by any facts." "Police has started the investigation and they have made a little progress.

We have also sought the help of bomb detection squads so that they can come here and help us technically to zero in on the reason that why did the incident take place," he added.

"As per our preliminary information, since the incident occurred at night there was no worker working here.

So, all the people who worked here regularly are safe.

We have confirmed it.

We are trying to trace the people who were accompanying the vehicle," Shivamogga DC further stated.