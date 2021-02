SSR marg: Road named after late actor in South Delhi soon | Oneindia News

A stretch of road in Andrews Ganj in south Delhi will soon bear the name Sushant Singh Rajput Marg.

The area's civic nody has reportedly made such a proposal after Biharis living in the area demanded the name change.

#SSRMarg #SushantSinghRajput #AndrewsGanj