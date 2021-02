Ocasio-Cortez: We still don't feel safe around other members of Congress

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she thinks “a very considerable amount, a lot of members” of the House “still don’t yet feel safe around other members of Congress,” as US Capitol Police are investigating an incident in which a Republican lawmaker was stopped from bringing a concealed gun onto the House floor.