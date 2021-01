WNY native playing hometown team

THE ROAD TO AN"A-F-CCHAMPIONSHIP"--HAS BEEN "A LONGONE"--FOR THE BUFFALOBILLS --AND FOR FANS ASWELL.MATT BOVE ISINTRODUCING US--TO A MEMBER OFTHE CHIEFS--WHO HAD A LONGROAD OF HIS OWN --THAT STARTED INTHE 7-1-6.GREETINGS FROMKANAS CITYMISSOURI WHERE INJUST TWO DAYS THEBUFFALO BILLSHAVE A CHANCE TOPUNCH THEIRTICKET TO THEIRFIRST SUPER BOWLAPPEARANCE IN 27YEARS.THERE WILL BEPLENTY OF BILLSFANS MAKING THETRIP HERE TOKANSAS CITY AND AWHOLE LOT OFPEOPLE WATCHINGBACK IN BUFFALO.BUT FOR ONEFAMILY THISWEEKEND IS AWIN-WINVO:SAY HELLO TODEMONE HARRISHE'S A BUFFALONATIVE AND THIS ISHIS SECONDSEASON ON THECHIEFS ROSTERHE GREW UP INBUFFALO ANDHARRIS PLAYEDCOLLEGE FOOTBALLAT UB..AFTER AREALLY STRONGCOLLEGIATECAREER, HARRISSIGNED AS ANUNDRFTED FREEAGENT WITH TAMPABAY..AFTER ASTOP IN BALTIMOREHE SIGNED WITHTHE CHIEFS...ANDON SUNDAY HE'LLWATCH HISCURRENT TEAMTAKE ON HISHOMETOWN TEAMSO YEAH, YOUCOULD SAY HISFAMILY IS THRILLEDSOT:DARYAN HARRIS:"IT'S A BLAST, WEWERE SO HAPPYWHEN WE WATCHEDWHEN THE BILLSWIN AGAINST THERAVENS..

SO ITWAS JUST ANINCREDIBLEFEELINGDARYAN WATCHEDDEMONE WIN ASUPER BOWL WITHTHE CHIEFS LASTYEAR....NOTHING WILL TOPTHAT...BUT THISWEEKEND WILL BEPRETTY SPECIALFOR THE HARRISFAMILY,REGARDLESS OFTHE OUTCOMESOT:DARYAN HARRIS"WOW, JUST SEEINGLIKE SUCH A GREATBUFFALO TEAM,JUST EMERGE ANDBREAK RECORDS,AND MAKE IT SOFAR, IT'S HARD TOGO AGAINST THEM.I FEEL LIKE WE'REALL SPLIT, BUT WEDEFINITELYSUPPORT BOTH."BOVE TAG:SO ONCE AGAINTHAT AGE OLDADDAGE THATTHERE IS ALWAYS ABUFFALOCONNECTIONHOLDS TRUENOW I KNOW A LOTOF FOOTBALL FANSIN BUFFALO AREWAITING TO HEARABOUT THE STATUSOF CHIEFSQUARTERBACKPATRICK MAHOMESHE WAS A FULLPARTICIPANTYESTERDAY, SOBARRING A LATESETBACK..THECHIEFS WILL HAVETHE FORMER MVPSETTING UP AN EPICSHOWDOWNBETWEEN TWO QB'SFROM THE DRAFTCLASS OF2018....IN KANSASCITY ATARROWHEADSTADIUM, MATTBOVE, 7 EWN