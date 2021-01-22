Nissan Commits to UK's Sunderland Plant After Brexit Deal

Japanese car maker Nissan has confirmed it will maintain its operation in Britain, as a result of the post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU.

The future of the company’s plant in Sunderland was thrown into doubt following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in June 2016.

The car maker employs around 6,000 people at its plant in the northeast of England.

Nissan also said it will move production of the batteries used in its Leaf electric cars to the UK, a move that is likely to create more jobs on Wearside.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted the news as a “great vote of confidence”.

Report by Avagninag.

