Narendra Chanchal passes away, popular bhajan singer no more | Oneindia News

Indian bhajan singer Narendra Chnchal has passed away aged 80 years.

Reports said that the veteran singer was unwell for the last 3 months and undergoing treatment.

Daler Mehendi, among many others, paid the singer tribute.

#NarendraChanchal #BhajanSinger #DalerMehendi