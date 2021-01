Aero India 2021 to be first global airshow organised in COVID era: Air Commodore Shailender Sood

Aero India 2021 will be the first global airshow organised in the COVID era.

"This edition of Aero India is special and unique in many ways.

It would be the first global airshow organised in the COVID era.

The airshow would be held on three business days and is the first being organised on a hybrid mode.

We are fully prepared to host this mega event," said Air Commodore Shailender Sood.

Aero India 2021 will be held from Feb 03- Feb 05, 2021.