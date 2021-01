Families react to latest push for reopening schools

TO THE GOVERNOR'SRECOMMENDATION S THIS MORNINGFOR SOME PARENTS - IT'S JUSTWORDS, NOT ACTION - THEY SAIDTHEY WON'T RELAX ON THEIR PUSHTO RE-OPEN SCHOOLS UNTIL THEYACTUALLY SEE PLANS BEINGIMPLEMENTED.

OTHERS SAY - IT'SA STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTIONAND ARE ACTUALLY EXCITED ABOTHE SUPPORT, SAYING THEY'FINALLY BEING HEARD.

BUT THEDECISION ULTIMATELY IS STILLUP TO THE LOCAL SCHOOL BOARDSAND SUPERINTENDENT.

HARFORDAND BALTIMORE COUNTIES ARE NOTMOIVNG FORWARD WITH REOPENINGRIGHT NOW BECAUSE POSITIVITYAND CASE RATES HAVE BEENHIGHER THAN THE GUIDELINES SETBY THE STATE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH AND EDUCATION.

DESPITETHESE GUIDELINES, SOME CHOTO REOPEN ANYWAY.

CECIL ANDCARROLL COUNTIES ARE BOTH INHYBRID MODELS.

CECIL COUNTYHAD THE HIGHEST NEED STUDENTSCOME BACK FOR IN PERSONLEARNING EARLIER THIS MONTH.THIS IS THE SECOND TIMETHEY'VE DONE THIS - WITH NODOCUMENTED INCIDENTS OF INSCHOOL TRANSMISSION.

We knewwe could do it safely becausewe had done it safely for solong It was fun actually beingable to go back into a schooland no have to sit at homeWhen I saw every kid come inthe school we were all safe wall maintained our socialdistancing, everything it wano problem.

WE TALKED WITH APARENT WHO SAYS THE IN PERSONLEARNING IS EVEN MOBENEFICIAL FOR HER YOUNGESTSON BECAUSE HE HAS SPECIALNEEDS - AND FOR THE OTHERKIDS, IT HELPS THEM SOCIALLNOT JUST ACCADEMICALLY.ANOTHER PARENT WHO'S CHILDHASN'T BEEN ABLE TO GO BACKSAYS IT'S A DISSERVICE TOTHESE STUDENTS WHENNEIGHBORING FRIENDS AND FAMILYMEMBERS HAVE THE CHOICE TO GOBACK.

LIVE - EMAINSTEAD OF PURCHASINGPOWERBALL OR MEGA MIL