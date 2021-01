Recall Roundup: Recalls for fillet knives and numbing cream

WE'VE GOT WHAT YOU NEED TOKNOW NEXT IN RECALL ROUNDUP.XXXX BREAK XXXXTIME TO CHECK YOUR CLOSETS ANDCUPBOARD FOR ITEMS ON THISWEEK'S RECALL ROUND-UP.

REPALA U-S-A IS RECALLING
RECHARGEABLE FILLET KNIVES.
THE BATTERY CAN OVERHEAT AND
CATCH FIRE IF A NON-REPALA
CHARGER IS USED.
IF YOU HAVE ONE, STOP USING IT
AND REMOVE THE BATTERY.
LOOK FOR A WHITE E-T-L LABEL.
IF IT IS MISSING THAT LABEL
CONTACT REPALA U-S-A FOR A FREE
PLACEMENT BATTERY AND
INFORMATION ABOUT RETURNING THE
OLD BATTERY FOR PROPER DISPOSAL
AND SCALPA IS RECALLING SCALPA
NUMB MAXIMUM STRENGTH TOPICAL
ANESTHETIC CREAM.
IT FAILS TO MEET CHILD RESISTANT
PACKAGING REQUIREMENTS POSING A
RISK OF POISONING FOR YOUNG
CHILDREN.
IF YOU HAVE THIS CREAM, STOP
USING IT IMMEDIATELY AND STORE
IT OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
CONTACT SCALPA FOR A FULL REFUND
OR STORE CREDIT.