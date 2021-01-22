Images show huge trench being dug by Russian-backed mercenaries

Construction on an enormous trench across Libya, dug by Russian-backed mercenaries Wagner, is raising fears that foreign fighters will not withdraw from the country by January 23, as a UN-brokered peace deal insists.
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh reports.
Construction on an enormous trench across Libya, dug by Russian-backed mercenaries Wagner, is raising fears that foreign fighters will not withdraw from the country by January 23, as a UN-brokered peace deal insists.
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh reports.
By Charles A. Ray*
(FPRI) -- Most Americans generally have one of two images of Africa: a primitive home of famine,..