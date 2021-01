Public library offering prizes for things like reading a book this winter

The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Libraries are doing something similar for adults.

INCENTIVE TO SNUGGLE IN ANDOPEN A GOOD BOOK.

THECINCINNATI & HAMILTON COUNTYPUBLIC LIBRARIES ARE HOSTING AWINTER CHECKOUT CHALLENGE TOGET YOU BACK INTO THE SWING OFTHINGS.

THERE'S NOTHING BETTER THAN A PRIZE FOR DOING SOMETHING YOU LOVE.

DO YOU REMEMBER THESUMMER READING PROGRAM FORKIDS - YOU GET A LITTLEBOOKLET, CHECK OUT THE BOOKSTHEY READ AND TURN IT IN FOR APRIZE?

THIS IS A SIMILARCONCEPT FOR ADULTS.

TO JOINTHE WINTER CHALLENGE - YOU CANPRINT OFF A CHECKLIST OR TRACKYOU PROGRESS ONLINE.

THEY WANTYOU TO COMPLETE AT LEAST 5ACTIVITIES FROM THE LIST -THINGS LIKE ATTEND A VIRTUALEVENT, LISTEN TO AN AUDIOBOOK,CHECKOUT A CD, [email protected] ON SOCIAL MEDIAAND SEVERAL OTHER IDEAS.

YOUCAN THEM SUBMIT YOUR CARD TOBE ENTERED TO WIN THINGS LIKEA KINDLE FIRE, ZOO PASSES ORGIFT CARD TO THE LIBRARYSTORE.

DIRECTOR PAULA BREHMHEEGER SAYS THE LIRBARIES AREOPEN AND STILL OFFER DRIVE-UPAND CURBSIDE SERVICE TO HELPPEOPLE STAY CONNECTED.

THEYEVEN OFFER HOME DELIVERY FORHOME-BOUND SENIORS.WE'RE TOLDIN-PERSON VISITS TO THELIBRARIES HAVE BEEN LOWERDURING THE PANDEMIC BECAUSE OFCAPACITY LIMITS.

BUT PEOPLEINTERESTED IN THE LIBRARY ANDITS SERVICES HAS SKYROCKETED."we also though have seen alot of uptick in our digitalmaterial wiht double andtriple percent increases inthe number of people gettinglibrary cards so that they canaccess our material in printthrough curbside or drive-thrubut also digitalmaterial."THE LIBRARY HAS A TON OFCONTENT THAT IS FREE ONLINE -EVEN THE ABILITY TO STREAMMOVIES AT HOME.

THE WINTERCHECKOUT CHALLENGE RUNSTHROUGH THE END OF FEBRUARY -SO YOU MIGHT AS WELL LOG ONAND START EXPLORING.GUYS?