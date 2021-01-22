Axiom: The Successor To The International Space Station

This is the successor to the International Space Station.

With U.S. Congress wanting to de-orbit the ISS by the end of 2030, the Axiom Station is currently in line to replace it.

It's described as “the world’s first commercial space station”.

Texas-based Axiom has a $140 million contract with NASA to attach at least one module to the ISS.

Further sections will be added, until the time they separate and become an independent entity.

The project has attracted serious names, with rumours of Tom Cruise being one of the first visitors.

Visionary creator Philippe Starck has designed Axiom crew accommodations.

The company explain: “We are hosting private missions to the ISS, starting in 2021, and building the first commercial space station in our solar system starting in 2024."