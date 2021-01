HamCo. uses BOE Early Vote Center as vaccine site

Starting Friday, Hamilton County residents who are eligible can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Board of Elections Early Vote Center in Norwood.

FROM VOTES TO VACCINES.HAPPENING TODAY ... HAMILTONCOUNTY IS RE-PURPOSING A VENUETHAT'S ALREADY USED TOACCOMODATING LONG LINES.WCPO 9 NEWS ANCHOR TIMYKAARTIST IS HERE WITH A LOOK ATHOW THOSE CHANGES WILL IMPACTYOU.LIKE MANY OTHER BUSINESSESDURING THE PANDEMIC ...HAMILTON COUNTY IS FINDING NEWUSES FOR SPACE IT ALREADY HASAVAILABLE.HAPPENING TODAY ...THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS INNORWOOD WILL TAKE ON A NEWROLE ... COVID-19 VACCINEDISTRIBUTION.

BUT THIS SPACE-SAVING SWAP COMES IN THEMIDDLE OF A VACCINE SHORTAGE.A 15 THOUSAND SQUARE-FOOTSPACE WILL BE USED FORDISTRIBUTION ... WHICH MAY BEFAMILIAR TO YOU IF YOU VOTEDEARLY IN THE 20-20 ELECTION.IT'S GOT PLENTY OF PARKING ANDACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.

IT CAN EVEN STAY IN PLACEDURING THE UPCOMING MAYELECTION ... AND ONCE MOREVACCINES ARE AVAILABLE ... ITSHOULD ALLOW FOR A SYSTEM ASEFFICIENT AS VOTING."During early voting we wereable to process 600 voters anhour and that's maintainingsix-foot social distancing.

Ithink the problem with thevaccine is there's just notenough of ityet."YOU WILL NEED TO CONTACTHAMILTON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH,NOT THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS TOMAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

IF YOULIVE IN THE COUNTY ... YOUáCAN REGISTER FOR AVACCINATION áREGARDLESS OFAGE... WE HAVE A LINK ON OURWEBSITE WCPO.COM.BUT YOU WILLNOT BE ABLE TO BOOK ANAPPOINTMENT UNTIL YOUR AGEGROUP IS ELIGIBLE.TIMYKAARTIST.

WCPO 9NEWS.