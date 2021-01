Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav on representation of south Asian people in cinema

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav have spoken about the importance ofrepresentation of south Asian people in global cinema and said they hope theirnew Netflix film The White Tiger is a step in the right direction.

Alsointerview with director Ramin Bahrani.

The White Tiger is out now on Netflix.