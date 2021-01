COVID-19 surge on Florida campuses inspires partnership to offer eligible teachers vaccine

The COVID surge in Florida schools is prompting new pleas to the Governor and new action by local school districts desperate to keep teachers safe.

CONTACT 5INVESTIGATOR KATIE LAGRONEEXPLAINS.THE HOLIDAY COVID SURGE AMONGTEACHERS AND STUDENTS INFLORIDA& IS A BATTLE STILLEXHAUSTING SOME SCHOOLDISTRICTS SEMINOLE COUNTYSCHOOL :37- WEIMPACT OF WINTER BREAK ABOUTNOW.

MIKE BARBER- MANATEECOUNTY SCHOOLS 1:09- WE HAD TOQUARANTINE 300 KATIE- JUSTYESTERDAY ANSWER- YES SINCESCHOOL RESUMED IN MANATEECOUNTY JANUARY 6TH, THE NUMBEROF POSITIVE CASES ON CAMPUSHAS REACHED NEW HIGHS.

MANATEESCHOOLS 2:11- WEHAD THE TWO HIGHEST DAYS OFCASES IN OUR SCHOOLS ANDQUARANTINES SINCE THIS BEGAN.WHILE TRANSMISSION OF THEVIRUS IN SCHOOLS IS STILLWIDELY CONSIDERED LOW&THEINCREASE IN CASES AMONGSTUDENTS AND STAFFINSPIRING NEW APPEALS TO THEGOVERNORMONTHSUPERINTENDENTTHIS MONTH, SEVERAL SCHOOLDISTRICTS HAVE SENT THEIR OWNLETTERS URGING THE GOVERNOR TOFAST TRACK THE VACCINE FORTEACHERS AND IN THIS RECENTLETTER, NEARLY THREE DOZENTAMPA BAY BUSINESS EXECUTIVESINCLUDING THE STATEADDED THEIR TWO CENTS OFENCOURAGEMENT.

STILL, THEGOVERNOR ISNHIGH DEMAND AND LIMITEDSUPPLIES& SENIORS 65 AND OLDERALONG WITH FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS REMAIN THESTATEITSUNFORTUNATE THAT OURGOVERNOR HASNTHE SAME WAY SO MANY OTHERGOVERNORS ACROSS THE COUNTRYHAVE HONORING WHAT THE CDC HASSAID, GIVE EDUCATORS ACCESS TOTHAT VACCINE BUT IN RESPONSE,WENUMBER OF DISTRICTS ARE NOWPARTNERING UP WITH LOCALHEALTH DEPARTMENTS ANDHOSPITALS TO DO IT THEMSELVES.ADDISON DAVIS- HILLSBOROUGH6:18- ANYBODY WHO MEETS THETHRESHOLD OF 65 OR OLDER THENTHEY WILL HAVE AVAILABILITY TOTHIS VACCINE.

HILLSBOROUGHCOUNTY SCHOOLS IS JOINING LEECOUNTY, ORANGE COUNTY MIAMIDADE COUNTY AND THIS WAS THESCENE IN SEMINOLE COUNTYYESTERDAY& SEMINOLE 6:57- ITNOT MANDATORY ITOPTIONAL WHERE SCHOOL NURSESSTARTED GIVING SHOTS TOHUNDREDS OF DISTRICT EMPLOYEES65 AND OLDER& SEMINOLE 7:00JUST GIVING THOSE EMPLOYEES ANOPTION TO MAKE IT A LITTLE BITEASIER TO GET THEM THE VACCINEA LITTLE BIT FASTER AND WHEREIT HELPS US IS IT HELPS THEMGET BACK TO THE WORKFORCE100%.

UNTIL MORE VACCINESBECOME AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONON AND OFF CAMPUS.

TAGPRESIDENT BIDEN ALSOENCOURAGING STATES TO MOVETEACHERS UP ON THE PRIORITYLIST.

BUT GOVERNOR DESANTISAND THE STATEAGREE UNTIL VACCINE SUPPLYBECOMES MORE ABUNDANT HERE,THOSE*UNDER 65 WILL HAVE TOWAIT.

