Sturgeon highlights supermarket coronavirus risk as 71 more deaths recorded

Nicola Sturgeon has told supermarket customers to wear a face mask over boththeir mouth and nose, shop alone and limit visits to once a week as shehighlighted the Covid-19 risk in retail.

The First Minister stressed theimportance of wearing a face covering properly, as she announced a further 71deaths and 1,480 positive coronavirus tests had been recorded in the past day.