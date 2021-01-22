TMC's Rajib Banerjee hands over his resignation letter to West Bengal Guv

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post of West Bengal Forest Minister on January 22.

He handed over his resignation letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan.

"I have resigned because of the way some of my colleagues criticized me, I couldn't accept it.

The comments hurt me.

The way honourable CM had removed me from the post was hurtful.

Anyway, till today I am a party worker.

I don't believe in predictions.

No one knows about the future," said TMC leader Rajib Banerjee.