Friday, January 22, 2021

CDC warns against taking flu and COVID vaccine together

The CDC is warning you not to take the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

Researchers say very little is known about the effects of getting both at once.

Researchers say very little is known about the effects of getting both at once. The CDC recommends waiting 14 days before or after getting any other vaccines.

